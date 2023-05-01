A South African foodie shared pictures of turkey wings that she cooked, and Mznais people couldn’t believe the size of them

Twitter user @NeoNontso was sharing a tasty recipe with her people, not realising the monster wings she was preparing

Some people wondered what animal those wings came from, while others were left speechless

Sometimes you see meat products and have to question which animal they came from even though the packaging tells you. This Mzansi foodie had people tripping over her giant turkey wings.

Not all food is safe anymore. After polony almost whipped out Africa, people are sceptical of what they consume.

South African chef shares giant turkey win pictures

Twitter user @NeoNontso, who is a famous foodie, shared a turkey wing recipe. In the post, she showed pictures of the wings she made, and they are sizable!

Take a look:

Mzansi people cannot believe those are turkey wings

The size of those turkey wings had Mzansi people tripping. Some wondered if they were Ostridge wings, while others went as far as claiming a dragon, lol.

Read some of the disbelief:

@badghel_sam said:

“Such big wings bandla.”

@nhowha said:

“Tjoo the size of this wing ”

@rachel_mbanje said:

“Why are the wings are so big.”

@Boncle_M said:

“How big is a turkey kanti? ”

@Nna_Ke_Tlhapi said:

