One frustrated lady shared a list of her blocked contacts, and no one was expecting the list to only include her own mother

People were touched by the post, and many flooded the post to voice their opinions about the woman's treatment of her mom

This lady had people discussing whether she could have a good reason to stop her mother from gaining access to her

This woman's post of her mom as a blocked contact exploded. The post was fascinating to many netizens.

A Twitter user told her followers she blocked her mom on Whatsapp. Image: Twitter/maryjaneexplore/ Getty Images/ Adene Sanchez

Online users speculated about the reasons why the woman would block her mom. Others thought the woman's actions were unforgivable.

Mzansi split over woman blocking her mother

Twitter users @maryjaneexplore were never ready to see this babe who blocked her mother. See the Twitter post below:

People discuss woman's reasons for blocking mother

Netizens love to share their two cents about others' family issues. This woman sparked controversy as they tried to guess the reason.

@baileypp0011 commented:

"Happy for you, don't question them if you don't know what happened, some mother's are toxic, and some of you that have good mothers can't fathom the abuse they went through for them to do this as last resort."

@Qhwellie commented:

"Who do these huns get along with?"

@LeviAck808 commented:

"Blocking your mom and posting it on here is just fatherless behavior."

@kota_fuego_na commented:

"Weird flex."

@sk_ngubzaa commented:

"Your sanity matters. Family who mistreat family for no reason have never ever made sense to me."

