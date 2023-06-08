A teacher filmed one of her lessons and showed people how she keeps her class engaged through creative means

The woman showed an amazing method that had her students repeating all the right answers during class

Online users could not help but applaud the woman for finding a way to reach her students in an effective way

A video went viral as it showed the way one lady teaches her class. Many people were inspired by the amazing school environment.

The clip of the teacher's work got over 60 000 likes. Hundreds of comments from adults complimented the educator on her patience with the kids.

Woman effectively teaching life science gets thousand of views

A lady on TikTok @lwethu.u showed off her tutoring services. In the video, she was teaching the different parts of the ear, and she held a water gun to keep her students engaged. Watch the video below:

South Africans love fun teaching method by life science teacher

Online users love to see students have a healthy learning environment. Many people said that they enjoyed seeing how the whole class sounded like they understood the topic.

Siphosethu Ndlovu231 gushed:

"Respect for your patience."

oitsimangmmakati noted:

"Active teacher Active learners."

Bra don added:

"They will learn by force."

Kamo commented:

"I was deprived of being an a star student and prospective doctor."

tshegoq2 speculated:

"I swear motho would’ve been a doctor if we had 'hello hi' teachers."

