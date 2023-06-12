A video of a man working on a wet concrete slab piqued the interest of several curious netizens

In the clip the man is seen carefully carving out rectangular shapes repeatedly on the concrete to mimic a brick effect

Intrigued netizens couldn't believe how simply he was able to create a brick laying design with no actual bricks

South African netizens had to pick up their jaws from the ground after discovering a quick and effective way of paving the ground with "fake paving bricks".

Man uses a rectangular shape to carve out fake brick effect

A video posted on TikTok by @khulekhusi shows a man hard at work as he uses a rectangular shape cutter to carefully mark out a brick print on a wet concrete slab on the ground. He repeats the process to make the ground appear as though paving tiles have been used.

According to Southwest Stone Supply, paving is the art of laying down pavers in a particular pattern to create patios, driveways, pool decks, walkways, and other parts of outdoor living spaces and landscapes.

The Spruce states that paving bricks are the type that is manufactured to be laid flat on the ground. However, the man's meticulous work is commendable and someone who didn't see him at work would be convinced he did a real brick paving job.

SA peeps react with shock to the video

Many netizens couldn't believe the man's work as they responded with shock in the comments. Others took notes as they commended the neat job.

Lungarh_MtoloR replied:

"My whole life has been a lie."

Mantoabe Moshoeleli commented:

"This is temporary so that the leftover cement doesn't go to waste, give it a few weeks is going to crack."

yamihle088 replied:

"Ay! ay! yini manje le!!! siphi istina ."

Wendile Ntshakala said:

"The jealousy in the comment section from some people their hearts need domestos."

ntwanambiabulele said:

"This is so smart ."

Sphesiihle. wrote:

"Cela ungfundisa."

Nelisto said:

" Ngaze ngyayithanda kodwa ngingathathaphi ngyalidinga awushiye inamba."

Snoethwala commented:

"Ukfunda akupheli neh, hleli ngit yiztina."

