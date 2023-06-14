An independent contractor took to social media to show off his remarkable workmanship with a TikTok video

The clip showed how he transformed a powder room from looking outdated with modern finishes

The before and after footage wowed many South Africans, and their enquired about his services in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A TikTok user renovated a small powder room. Image: @hannesverster

Source: TikTok

One man is hustling hard as an independent contractor and showed the amazing work that he does online.

SA man gives tiny toilet area a facelift

He uploaded a video of a renovated powder room on his TikTok page @hannesverster, and it gained traction.

People raved about how he transformed the small area and made it look chic and modern. Many said the minimalistic look achieved with the white wall tiles and laminated flooring was right up their alley.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

They flooded the man from Gqeberha with questions about the supplies he used and asked about his contact details.

TikTok video of powder room makeover gets 62K views

The video got thousands of views and likes from Mzansi netizens on the video-sharing app.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people gushes over revamped bathroom

@rooibos_ asked:

"That toilet, what's it called and where can I get it?"

@imeraandavids mentioned:

"The before would have looked great with a glazed finish."

@sharon_absolon asked:

"Hi, where did you buy your mirror if you don't mind me asking?"

@user5150192715018 stated:

"Contact details, please."

@hiiilla_ added:

"Stunning."

@calvinjoshua_7 posted:

"Small bathroom renovation, looking good buddy."

Soweto woman renovates bathroom for less than R3k, cost of labour has Mzansi amazed

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTokker showed peeps that she made her bathroom look better. The woman showed people how she managed to redo a part of her home.

Online users were blown away way when they saw the bill she racked up. The helpful video got thousands of likes from inspired netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News