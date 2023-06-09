An architect has shared a video of his dream house undergoing early construction phases

The TikTok post compares the progress of the house to a picture of the final design he desires

Viewers are eagerly anticipating updates on the construction progress of the family home

A content creator going by the name Sammie the Architect is uploading progression videos of his under-construction home. Image: @sammie_the_architect

An architect's TikTok account is buzzing with anticipation, after uploading a video of a suburban style dream house under construction.

The video shows the architect holding two phones, one for filming the actual construction site and another one for showing a picture of the house the one being built is supposed to exactly resemble.

Under construction house posted by architect without captions leaves Mzansi guessing

As the 10 second footage unfolds, it becomes apparent that this project is far from complete, with only the foundational elements like bricks and roof in place.

One builder standing on scaffolding can even be seen working on the comfy home to be.

The video was uploaded by @sammie_the_architect, and the absence of a caption leaves the comments section as the virtual arena for opinions and judgments.

Watch the video:

Netizens looking forward to seeing next construction phase of architect's new house

Some users asked him how long it will take to finish the house and how much it will cost.

Others wished him all the best for his project and hoped that he will share more updates on his TikTok account.

@Clerence Mazibuko says its coming together:

"Kuyahlangana "

@Eso says step by step it will be complete:

"Kancane kancane Iyavela❤️"

@Dre_One comments on the limp of the man building the house:

"The builder is Limping ..speedy recovery brother all the best ...Nice house "

Gundo_0 compares it to flashy IG houses:

"Just when you thought Instagram houses are not real "

@Hardey 3100 wants to know the costs:

"How much did it cost to build this house? Material and labour combined."

@Lerato Dladla cant see it properly:

"The wall is disturbing the view"

@Sbudar404 jokes about adding his own artistic touch:

"Im coming to spray paint"

@robbez applauds him for the progress:

"Turning dreams into brick n mortar…"

