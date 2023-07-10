Finding out that you have HIV is a difficult pill to swallow, but this young woman made light of her disclosure

She shared how she reacted when her parents told her she had had the condition since birth

Her video prompted others to share their own disclosure stories

A young woman joked about before and after her status was revealed to her. Image: @callme_thandolwethu

Source: TikTok

A young woman grew up thinking that she has kidney stones, only to find that she was born with HIV.

She made the country laugh with a humorous TikTok video showing how she reacted after discovering her parents lied.

The viral TikTok video that shared how she discovered her HIV+ status

@callme_thandolwethu's TikTok account has videos where she addresses HIV-related stigmas.

These display her courageous attitude and fearlessness in tackling HIV-related stereotypes head-on.

Her video is one of those videos where she does not hide her status.

She captioned the video:

"Me casually drinking medication for kidney stones for 10+ years thinking it's not serious and someday I'll stop."

Her facial expression changes and another caption loads.

"Me finally finding out that I was born HIV+ and the medication was ARVs. On top of that, I'll never stop drinking them."

Her video is a comical reenactment of when she found out she wasn't taking pills for kidney stones.

South Africa has the highest HIV/Aids rates globally.

Despite this, a lot of stigma still surrounds the disease.

The disease can be manageable if one takes their ARVs and leads a healthy lifestyle.

Watch her video here:

The hilarious comments from other HIV+ netizens

Netizens were proud of her for being so bold and laughed with her.

They joked about how disclosure is complicated.

Zulu_Msuthu said that her parents also deceived her.

"I was told I had weak bones. I only found out at 14."

Zama joked that parents play with their kids too much.

"You're doing fine. We're all taking meds for something these days."

User9949626142596 lauded her for being at peace with her condition.

"I love how you accepted the whole situation. I hope you live longer and motivate those born with the disease."

Mandlalegodi also shared how he discovered his condition.

"Mina I was told that it was for asthma. Then, boom, I was told it's to keep me alive."

Dillon Mohamed encouraged people to focus more on diabetes and alcoholism.

This is because 4.58 million people had diabetes in 2022, BioMed Central revealed.

"We make such a big De of people that are HIV+ kanti they are living the longest."

Briefly News also reported that an HIV+ woman shared her pregnancy journey.

She pointed out that she had a healthy pregnancy.

She also gave crucial tips on how pregnant women can prevent transmitting HIV to their kids.

