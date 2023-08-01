North-West University students arrived at the campus only to be turned away due to strike action taking place

TikTok user @itsjin.za shared a video showing the people striking and his displeasure over wasting his time

Fellow university students shared their struggles in the comment section; many universities are striking

Strike action is nothing new in Mzansi. However, this North-West University student wasn't pleased to have come all the way to campus just to be turned away due to strike action.

This NMU student was not happy to have gone all the way to campus just to be turned away due to strike action. Image: TikTok / @itsjin.za

If you have attended a university in South Africa in the past 20-odd years, then it is almost guaranteed that you have missed classes as a result of strike action. Practically a rite of passage!

NMU student shows strike action in TikTok video, couldn't go to class

TikTok user @itsjin.za shared a video of himself standing outside campus, sipping on a coffee, while he watched the strike going down.

Our guy got the notification about the strike a little too late and had already made his way to class. He was not pleased.

Take a look:

Fellow university students laugh at the man's struggle, strikes will get the best of you

Strike action is given at SA universities, and fellow students had a laugh at the guy missing the notification. We have all been there, bud!

Read some of the comments:

Rae straight up said:

“Tell me you live in SA without telling me you live in SA ”

Annel Pieterse joked:

“Oh no. Joys of living in RSA. Unpredictability. Makes our lives exciting”

Cebekhulu knows the struggle:

“ Vaal campus is also going through the same.”

Liske Hüsselmann same issue:

“University of Limpopo is on the same page.♀️”

Javascript_xoxo laughed:

“UNISA for the win”

