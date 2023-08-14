A man and his buddies nearly fell off their seats when they saw how much food cost at a Durban eatery

The gents decided on having water and coke, but the bill came back and stunned them completely

Netizens laughed at them, almost choked on the prices, and gave them tips on how to avoid such a mishap next time

A man and his buddies could not believe how much they spent on water at the Platinum Belt Lounge. Image: @just_jxstr

Source: TikTok

A gent and his friends went to the Platinum Belt Lounge in KwaZulu-Natal and almost choked on their water because of the price.

Stunned, the men ordered only drinks, but the bill returned at R123, shocking them even more!

Men pay R123 for water

@just_jxstr's hilarious TikTok video hit over 321K views and had so many people laughing so hard that they trolled them for rushing to expensive restaurants just for content.

The gentlemen went to the Durban-based eatery, and the menu took them aback so far back that they decided they were not as hungry as they thought. Some of the dishes there were on the high end of pricing.

They served their Zanzibar-flavoured half chicken with fries or a salad for R215. Their duck breast cost R320, and the Norwegian salmon cost R280. Their catch of the day cost R215, and the prawns, which came with chips, cost R235. The pasta of the day cost R175.

Taken aback by the expensive food, they decided it best to get something to drink. They ordered water and soft drinks. When the bill was returned at R123, they regretted entering the restaurant. Their caption left users finished:

"Our mistake was not to check their menu online."

Watch the video here:

South Africans bust at fearsome restaurant prices

Netizens thought the restaurant was so expensive they would think twice before going there.

Mihailopavlovic said:

"Even the name sounds expensive. You should have doubts."

Zime_Thobeka remarked:

"They don't have their prices on their menu online."

Indoni yamanzi trolled them.

"You even have the nerve to order water."

You commented:

"No, this kind of witchcraft must be illegal."

LholhoM exclaimed:

"I taught my daughter to check the menu online, and on the menu, when they get there, they must look out for SQ. So she knows."

Woman stunned at maize meal price in Asia

Source: Briefly News