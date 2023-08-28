A woman posted a TikTok video that shows the challenges that come with wearing lace front wigs

She is seen ripping the headpiece glued around her hairline, and looks like she is in excruciating pain in the short clip

The recorded incident turned her into a viral sensation clocking over a million views in three days

Wearing wigs regularly presents its own set of challenges. One woman highlighted one of these challenges in a TikTok video that filled viewers with horror.

Struggles behind wearing wigs

The age-old saying, "beauty is pain," certainly holds true for many who enjoy changing up their looks with lace front wigs that need to be glued.

This video uploaded by @beaufox with 1.3 million views shows the woman struggling to remove a wig that was securely glued to her head. The process resulted in intense discomfort and pain. The strain on her hairline and skin as she forcefully detached the wig had viewers squealing.

Netizens realise that beauty is pain

Many people could relate to her experience, but some women expressed that such ordeals are what drives them to embrace their natural hair.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss wig-removing technique

@nitikemwape asked:

"Is the hairline safe?"

@Mariam_xoxo stated:

"I am never in my life wearing a glued wig."

@KAY posted:

"Why go through all this stress, why?"

@nolusindisomnyani wrote:

"Yhoo why are fighting with yourself. Yhooo I'll never do this to myself. "

@deedmoeng mentioned:

"Yhoo, kanti sifelani vele. Re shwela eng rona basadi, ngeke. I love my short natural hair."

@wiserbambi shared:

"It can be so painful just finished crying myself."

@lewis_t93 commented:

"Y'all be going through that much pain?"

@Mpaizo said:

"Glueless weaves or wigs are the solulu at this point."

