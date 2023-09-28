A viral TikTok video shows one employee hard at work processing several bags of potatoes quickly

In the clip, he dealt with the potatoes with impressive speed and many people were fascinated by his job

The energetic guy in the TikTok post was using machinery to process hundreds of potatoes with expertise

A man hard at work was a viral hit on TikTok. The viral video shows the behind-the-scenes of his job making potato chips.

A TikTok video shows a man peeling potatoes in minutes using a machine. Image: @user9502165797081

The video was a hit, as many were interested in the machinery he was using. Online users were raving about the man, impressed by his handiwork.

Man peels and chops potatoes with ease

A video posted by @user9502165797081 shows a man peeling potatoes in an instant. The fast worker put the potatoes in a steel machine that took a few seconds to produce perfectly peeled potatoes.

He then used a machine to cut them into perfect french fries.

Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by man's equipment

TikTok users enjoyed the video of the man with the most useful kitchen tool. Online users had hilarious comments, and some said they wanted the potato peeler.

Alfred Rabie said:

"In less than a minute, this machine peels a bag of potatoes."

User7228166462125 commented:

"Where can I buy that potato peeler?"

Cathy wrote:

"Peeling machine."

Ngcali10 added:

"South Africans are very clean marn."

MaZondi was in awe:

"For the first time, I saw a potato peeler machine."

Jeff joked:

"Plug me with the machines you are using. I want to join the market also."

Monyadiwemoloi was impressed:

"Your place is so clean, my brother. May the Lord bless the work of your hands."

TikTok of skilled employees go viral

Netizens are often fascinated to see employees who do manual tasks at work. One man went viral after showing how they installed doll hair.

