A hardworking estate agent cliched the sale of an RDP house and took to social media to celebrate

She posted a video of her taking snaps with the homeowner as she presented him with the key to the house

Many Mzansi people were shocked that RDP houses could be sold and kindly made enquiries in the comments

A real estate agent nailed the sale of an RDP house and decided to throw a digital party for it.

She went all out and uploaded a video on her TikTok account @nthabisengletuka. It shows the overjoyed homeowner getting the keys to the joint.

Estate agent sells RDP house

The woman even brought some bubbly to toast the man's purchase. It also served as the perfect accessory for pics and clips to mark the celebratory moment.

Mzansi people were left wide-eyed by the revelation that RDP houses were sold. These homes built by the government are generally meant for people in need and a not a cash transaction.

How to buy an RDP house

According to Scorpion Legal Protection, selling an RDP house is not allowed by law until you've lived in it for at least 8 years and without getting permission from the Department of Housing. After this 8-year period ends and you want to sell your house, you'll need to ensure the title deed is properly registered in your name.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss RDP house video

The comments section was a mix of reactions. Some were genuinely confused, politely asking how they could buy one of these RDP homes.

Check out some of the comments below:

@nozipho1212 said:

"I can't buy iRDP mina yabo gogo."

@simangele.khuzway commented:

"Hi sisi where are you based I need your services. I'm in Durban."

@ngwenya31457 stated:

"Aren't RDPs supposed to be free, just asking not fighting."

@lesediramsley asked:

"RDP houses are now for sale??Yhoooo."

@tkae20200 wrote:

"No disrespect, I didn't know that you could sell RDP houses."

@bakemeawish2 noted:

"Keep grinding hunnay."

@carol18_0 commented:

"Congratulations."

@01katlhlompho001 asked:

"Are you selling RDP house?"

Woman transforms RDP house into a home for her daughter after months of hard work, transformation video trends

In another article, Brielfy News reported that a woman took it upon herself to transform a RDP house after moving from an apartment she was renting out.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of all the work she put in to transform her house into a safe haven for her family. She carefully selected furniture and decor to create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere for her daughter. After months of hard work, her efforts paid off, and the RDP house became a beautiful and functional home.

