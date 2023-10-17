An adorable toddler was recorded wolfing down a roll of polony, and the clip was posted on TikTok

The little rascal looked like he was in heaven eating the unrationed cold snack straight from the packaging

Viewers reacted to the TikTok video, and many were side-eyeing the parents for not teaching the toddler table manners

A toddler took huge bites of polony. Image: @mfundotutshini24

Source: TikTok

A cute little tot went viral after being caught on camera chowing down on a whole roll of polony, and the video found its home on TikTok.

The little munchkin seemed to be in pure bliss as he devoured the cold meat, with no sense of moderation or table manners in sight.

Toddler's snack time

The video posted by @mfundotutshini24 clocked an impressive 311,000 views and 9,600 likes. People just couldn't get enough of this kid's snack-time shenanigans.

TikTokkers drags toddler's parents

Of course, the internet being the internet, there were mixed reactions to the TikTok clip. Some folks dragged the parents for not teaching the child dining etiquette.

Watch the video below:

Cute toddler charms netizens

On the flip side, plenty of viewers couldn't help but chuckle at the kid's antics and his contagious smile.

Read some of the comments below:

@usiphile_theking posted:

"uBreadwinner uthule. Haibo nayi izoqeda upolony ingane.‍♂️"

@chr1sdaplug commented

"This is a joke until he does it at other people’s houses. Teach the kid well and switch off the cameras. "

@barry22Y said:

"Hayi hayi he must now look for a job. "

@babeswejagermeister wrote:

"The reason why l don't eat at people's houses."

@engel_585 suggested:

"Teach the child well aikhona."

@nicah467 stated:

"There is time for everything we should learn to mind our business as there is no manual to parenthood."

@peter586135 commented:

"Ele step child that time."

@mendymabaso added:

"I would never allow this but this video is funny."

@blackpearls122 wrote:

"Lets teach them good manners at a young age, table manners are very important."

