A bizarre video of a monkey playing with a cobra on a tree has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens baffled

Despite snakes being a dangerous predator to monkeys, the monkey in the video fearlessly pulled the Cobra closer to it and played with its tail

Many netizens are confused as to how the monkey was able to grab hold of the snake and why the snake seemed unbothered by it

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A monkey and a cobra's interaction had netizens amused and confused. Image:@sdsnakeadventures2

Source: TikTok

An odd video of a monkey interacting with a cobra in a bizarre nature has gone viral on social media, leaving many people baffled.

Monkey hangs out with Cobra

The footage shared by @sdsnakeadventures2 shows the monkey and the snake on a tree as the possessive monkey pulls the Cobra closer to him and plays with its tail before trying to put the tail in his mouth.

Hebanna, talk about Mother Nature's strangest moments. Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The interaction between the mammal and the reptile was especially odd as snakes are a dangerous predator to monkeys, and monkeys have learned to avoid them, Quora states.

There is some evidence that monkeys are born with this fear of snakes. For example, studies have shown that baby monkeys react fearfully to snake-like objects, even if they have never seen a snake before. This suggests that the fear of snakes is hardwired into the monkey brain, Why Evolution Is True explains.

Netizens respond with confusion to video

Many netizens responded to the video with awe and shock as they asked how the monkey could grab hold of the snake-like and why the snake seemed unbothered by that.

curlyykaren replied:

"Cobras like, “not this agai—"."

kathysabry asked:

"I thought monkeys were afraid of snakes?"

FreqFlyr commented:

"Why isn’t the cobra ending this?"

Gamecockdad1 reacted:

"John Wick’s new weapon."

jdktiger2002 replied:

"This is crazy!!!! Like what? How?"

Workers faint and run after a hilarious snake prank

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video showing three workers being pranked with a toy snake had social media users laughing out loud.

A person being frightened by a snake can be funny, especially if they have an irrational fear of snakes or if their reaction is particularly over-the-top.

The footage shared on TikTok by @aloiscalazerosgre shows a man strategically hiding a yellow toy snake in some litter before asking the men to clean up the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News