A TikTok video has left viewers both amazed and baffled, a brave cow can be seen licking a cobra without being bitten

The video showcases a cow defying common wisdom by getting up close and personal with a potentially deadly cobra, only to emerge unscathed

Netizens are scratching their heads, trying to comprehend the bizarre friendship between these two creatures

A video of a cow licking a Cobra has been trending on social media.

Source: TikTok

A fearless cow was caught on TikTok engaging in a scary encounter with a cobra, leaving netizens scratching their heads.

Cow licks snake

The video shows the brave cow playfully licking the cobra, showcasing an unlikely bond between two creatures that are typically seen as enemies. The clip was uploaded by user @sdsnakeadventures2 which showed the cow was unharmed after its peculiar interaction with the venomous snake added to the mystery.

This video left social media users puzzled, with many wondering how this unusual alliance was even possible.

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by video

People worldwide buzzed with discussions and theories, highlighting the remarkable ways in which nature can surprise and bewilder us. While the exact reasons behind this extraordinary scene remain a mystery, it's a vivid reminder that the natural world is full of surprises.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Tri said:

"You miss me? Yeah you miss me."

@John the Faptist commented:

"Snake is clearly vegan."

@jwoko1978 shared:

"He is the chosen one. We must unite behind him and learn how to defeat the danger noodles."

@Tamari Patterson562 commented:

"It’s amazing how animals can become friends like this."

@Kevin McCall shared:

"The cobra doesn’t feel threatened by the bull?"

