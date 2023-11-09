KFC South Africa honours rugby icon Eben Etzebeth with a special meal named after his nickname 'Elizabedi'

The 'Elizabedi' Bundle, available exclusively on Uber Eats, includes a Krusher, Colonel Burger, and chips

Netizens have expressed their appreciation for the bundle, with some suggesting that "Elizabedi" should be involved in the promotion

KFC South Africa has created a meal offer inspired by Springboks' Eben Etzebeth.

KFC South Africa has introduced the 'Elizabedi' Bundle, a delectable meal commemorating the triumphant journey of the Webb Ellis Cup across the nation.

KFC introduces the 'Elizabedi' Bundle

The bundle draws inspiration from Eben Etzebeth, a rugby icon affectionately known as 'Elizabedi', who famously placed a KFC order for delivery to the Springboks' tour bus via Uber Eats. This heartwarming moment captured the hearts of Springboks' supporters worldwide.

In honour of Etzebeth's jersey number 4, the KFC "Elizabedi" Bundle is an Uber Eats exclusive that indulges taste buds with a Krusher, Colonel Burger, and chips, all for R44.44.

KFC introduces Elizabedi bundle

According to TimesLive, this isn't the first time Etzebeth has savoured a KFC meal during a special occasion. In 2013, Stormers stalwart Scarra Ntubeni surprised Etzebeth with a visit and KFC treats, an act that resonated with Bok fans.

Mzansi loving the Elizabedi bundle

Judging by the comments on Facebook, many netizens loved the concept of the KFC Elizabedi bundle

Magdeline Magatikele commented:

"You should have featured the originator of Elizabedi and Etzebeth in the advertisement. You owe that young man."

Mothusi Kash Gorekwang said:

"I hope royalties are in order. Good one though."

Gontse Inuka Moeketsi replied:

"Give that trophy from France to KFC ."

Nokwanda Kwanda Sithole commented:

"I hope the "Elizabedi guy" has had this meal before everyone."

Maleshane Molotsi-sekhibidu wrote:

"I just received mine from Uber Eats. So tasty and fresh."

Mzansi embraces Eben Etzebeth

In more Eben Etzebeth updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the Springboks champion showing off his impressive ululating skills that had fans floored with laughter:

"He's been around Siya for long, you can tell."

The Sharks player recently met the young fan who popularised "Elizabedi", and their viral meet-up warmed hearts.

