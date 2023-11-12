This TikTok user @breazy_eats_ shares a homemade burger pie recipe that left Mzansi drooling

The lady showed how to make this Mzansi favourite at home for less than you can buy it and with better ingredients

South Africans express their deep gratitude as they drool over the screen, dreaming of a burger pie

As the prices of store-bought burger pies in South Africa continue to climb and quality drops, this homemade burger pie tip came as a foodie God-sent.

Source: TikTok

The burger pie is a Mzansi staple favourite, however, the rising price and drop in quality have left many longing for the delight they once devoured.

Mzansi babe shared a homemade burger pie recipe

The TikTok video, shared by @breazy_eats_, takes viewers on a mouthwatering journey through the process of crafting a delicious homemade burger pie.

The woman gives a step-by-step guide on how to make this delicious delight at home. Using fresh ingredients makes it look that much more delightful.

Take a look at this beauty:

Mzansi people drool over the burger pie

This video had people reminiscing over the beloved burger pie. The comments quickly filled with fond memories, gratitude and hunger.

Read what some had to say:

bossmeyer26 said:

“Food always tastes better in these pans ”

Zah'MaFuze ❤️✨ was happy:

“I just followed you I love cooking.”

user983695305316 loved it:

“Thank you. Easy Saturday night supper.”

Lethu was impressed:

“40 minutes, really??”

The Car Plug drooled:

“I would die for these yho”

