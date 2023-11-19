A young girl celebrated her matric dance in a lavish ceremony to mark her last year of high school

The matriculant had a pre-party, and online users were amazed by the opulence displayed in the TikTok post

The TikTok video of the young girl got lots of attention from viewers fascinated by her lifestyle

A young girl in matric went to her final dance. The student went all out as she did the most, even before the formal event.

A TikTok video of a girl's matric dance pre-party event, and many thought it looked beautiful. Image: @busidayimani

The young girl got thousands of likes on her video. There were comments from people who were raving about her pre-drinks event.

@busidayimani posted the lavish event that was her little sister's matric dance. In the clip, the woman documented the pre-event that was held at a gorgeous venue.

SA in awe of matric event

Many people commented that the event before the matric dance was fit to be a wedding. Online users noted that having enough money is important in life.

Bhele_zihle said:

"No me thinking it’s a wedding, it’s defs giving wedding sana."

Ziyanda Grey commented:

"Its giving goddess."

Luckiest girl on the planet added:

"Why did i think this is a wedding?"

Omphile Lobelo wrote:

"Chelete bafethu, chelete."

Wandi applauded:

"She won the entire year, the competition begins again next year!"

Silly45 was amazed:

"Ma 2ks Matric Balls look like Umshado."

Likcomguca added:

"It’s giving THE OSCARS."

Matric student impresses with matric dance

In a related story, a young girl impressed others with her end-of-year dance. The lady wore a gorgeous dress and arrived in a BMW.

Grade 7 girl's dress for farewell impresses SA

Briefly News previously reported that a young girl in grade 7 went viral over her outfit for her last dance in primary school. The kid picked a long flowing dress that made an impact.

Online users were amazed by how stylish she looked. The beautiful girl received thousands of likes on social media.

A girl in grade 7 looked terrific for her final dance before high school. In the video, she wore a gorgeous gown that took people's breath away.

