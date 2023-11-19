Woman Shares TikTok Video of Sister’s Matric Dance Preparty, Viewers Mistake Venue for Wedding
- A young girl celebrated her matric dance in a lavish ceremony to mark her last year of high school
- The matriculant had a pre-party, and online users were amazed by the opulence displayed in the TikTok post
- The TikTok video of the young girl got lots of attention from viewers fascinated by her lifestyle
A young girl in matric went to her final dance. The student went all out as she did the most, even before the formal event.
The young girl got thousands of likes on her video. There were comments from people who were raving about her pre-drinks event.
@busidayimani posted the lavish event that was her little sister's matric dance. In the clip, the woman documented the pre-event that was held at a gorgeous venue.
Watch the clip:
SA in awe of matric event
Many people commented that the event before the matric dance was fit to be a wedding. Online users noted that having enough money is important in life.
Bhele_zihle said:
"No me thinking it’s a wedding, it’s defs giving wedding sana."
Ziyanda Grey commented:
"Its giving goddess."
Luckiest girl on the planet added:
"Why did i think this is a wedding?"
Omphile Lobelo wrote:
"Chelete bafethu, chelete."
Wandi applauded:
"She won the entire year, the competition begins again next year!"
Silly45 was amazed:
"Ma 2ks Matric Balls look like Umshado."
Likcomguca added:
"It’s giving THE OSCARS."
Source: Briefly News