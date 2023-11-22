This TikTok video showing a young girl cuddling a huge snake has left some peeps stressing for her life

The video shows the young girl lying on the couch, and what seems like her cuddling her slithering bestie

People flooded the comment section, highlighting the fact that snakes size up their pray and this could be it

In a recent TikTok video that has set tongues wagging across social media platforms, a young girl is seen casually lounging on a couch with a snake twice her length.

People are scared that this snake is sizing up the girl to eat her one day. Image: @slithers_and_scales

Source: TikTok

Many people have come to learn that pet snakes will seem to cuddle you when really they are just seeing if they have enough space to eat you.

Young girl cuddles huge snake

The clip, posted on the account @slithers_and_scales, has garnered attention for the daring interaction between the child and the massive serpent.

The young girl appears at ease, casually cuddling with the sizable snake on the couch, showcasing an unexpected and seemingly fearless bond.

Take a look:

Concerned people share feelings

Commenters express concern, speculating whether the snake might be sizing up the girl for a potential meal. People were freaked out by the snake.

Read some comments:

Bailey pointed out:

“This isn’t that whole situation of a snake laying out beside you to judge if they can eat you, is it??”

gabrielayala8823 said:

“If you look out the science, why snakes do this is the snake is comparing itself in size to eat her. Not snuggling, promise.”

Kailee Michelle loved it:

“Omg, snakes are so misunderstood! They are actually very scared cats and only attack if feel threatened! I have a banana ball python”

Chanda Joy wanted to know:

“So, are snakes, like, cuddly??? They don’t strike me as affectionate animals. But this one looks super comfy.”

Gauteng woman's snake encounter at animal sanctuary goes TikTok Viral

Briefly News reported that the video, posted on @naremautjane, grabbed people's attention and amassed 274,000 views.

The woman is definitely not a snake charmer in the making. Her initial confidence dissolved into mild panic as the python decided her shoulders were prime real estate.

The lady begged the handler to remove the python from her shoulders, and her please had TikTok users in fits of laughter. She captioned the clip by saying she is never trying that experience again.

