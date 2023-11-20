The mother of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, Lynn Forbes, shared a video of her petting a large brown python

Many of her Instagram followers were uneasy after watching the video, with many admitting that it made their skins crawl

This is not the first time Lynn has shown how fearless she is, as she previously wrapped a yellow snake around her

Lynn Forbes proves her love for snakes once again by sharing another video where she touched a brown python.

Lynn Forbes bravely pets a large python. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes is one brave lady. The mother of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes once again became one with nature as she shared a video of her petting a large brown python.

Forbes wraps 'cuddles' brown snake

Lynn Forbes, otherwise affectionately known as Glammy, has this admiration for snakes. She visited a game reserve where she cuddled a huge brown python. She hinted at having a childhood dream of being a Wildlife Conservationist or a Veterinarian.

In her caption, she asked:

"My childhood dream was to become either a Wildlife Conservationist or a Veterinarian. Which one suits me better?"

Its a no from Mzansi

Many of Lynn Forbes' Instagram followers were uneasy after watching the video, with many admitting that it made their skins crawl.

ideserveawhole said:

"Part-time both and a full-time supermodel."

phildasina_esa2022_ shared:

"I say none of that. I hate snakes by just looking at it also aiii nooo big no no for me."

purple_lilly58 added:

"Maybe so but I just so scared of snakes that is one thing I can’t get used to being around them."

khethiwe_ndlovu_ observed:

"It looks like it had swallowed something. I would never do that, Glammy, please run."

pulengke lauded:

"You are brave."

Lynn wraps yellow snake around her

This would not be the first time Lynn displayed a jaw-dropping level of fearlessness. The motivational speaker previously wrapped a yellow snake around her, and the video she shared on Instagram garnered a lot of positive reviews.

She had visited the reserve with her grandchild Kairo Forbes and other children.

"Spending time with children and animals, in nature, is good for the soul."

Lynn continues to mourn AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lynn Forbes continues to grieve her son's passing on her social media pages and recently shared a heartfelt conversation with her son.

Lynn posted a screenshot of her messages with AKA, saying how she wishes she still had those simple moments.

It has been nine months since the rapper was gunned down in Durban and no arrests have been made.

Source: Briefly News