Lynn Forbes, the mother of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, plans to summit Mount Everest

Forbes successfully summited Mount Kilimanjaro in July 2018 and the experience ignited the drive to go further

Glammy draws inspiration from her late son's song, Everest, on his latest album, Mass Country

Lynn Forbes is eager to summit Mount Everest in memory of her son, AKA. Image: @lynnforbesza. Source: Instagram

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, has shared her plans to climb Mount Everest.

The mountain is crowned the world's highest peak, which can take climbers two weeks to successfully climb.

Lynn's celebratory climb to Mount Kilimanjaro

Affectionately known as Glammy to the Megacy, she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018 and was broadcast on SABC 2.

The South African reports that this was to celebrate her 50th birthday and mark the birth of her first grandchild, Kairo Forbes.

Together with a group of other submitters, Lynn managed to climb the mountain in six days.

Lynn is eager to summit Mount Everest in memory of her son, AKA

On her Instagram stories, Lynn shared that she plans to climb Mount Everest soon. She credits the song, Everest, from AKA's posthumous album Mass Country, making it known that she draws inspiration from it.

“Everest. The mountain is calling, and I must go.”

Her first climb marked some of the important milestones in her life. Should she continue with her plans, this climb would be in memory of her late son, who was as equally adventurous as she is.

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, plans to summit Mount Everest in memory of her son, AKA, who was shot and killed in Durban. Image: The South African

Glammy is not ready to visit the city where her son was brutally murdered

Briefly News previously reported that Lynn Forbes is not eager to visit Durban, KwaZulu-Natal yet. This follows AKA's brutal assassination on one of the city's busiest roads.

The assassination was caught on tape, and although she does wish to visit the last place he was last seen alive, it would be too soon to visit. She made it clear to East Coast Radio's Carol Ofori that she does not hate Durban or the people.

"I don’t believe I would never go back to Durban again. I think it’s natural at the moment. I have no desire to go to Durban at the moment."

