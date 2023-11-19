A young woman in Gauteng is proving that even a shack can look lovely with a little effort and creativity

The lady shared a few images that illustrated various areas within her home, including her living room, kitchen, and bedroom

Many people who saw the post advised her about home improvement tips, with others simply admiring her efforts

A beautiful lady in Gauteng is proving that even a shack can look nice with a little elbow grease and the right decor.

Nhlanhla Mkwanazi in Gauteng takes good care of her shack. Image: Nhlanhla Mkwanazi.

Source: Facebook

The sis posted photos of her space online in a popular Facebook group and received both advice and compliments on the place.

Pictures of shack inspire

Lovely Nhlanhla Mkwanazi asked for tips regarding how she could elevate her space even more.

The lady posted her kitchen area, living room, and bedroom online.

Here is one of the images she shared:

SA reacts to pictures of nice shack

Many Mzansi social media users loved her space. Others gave her improvement tips.

Here are some top reactions to her post:

Sinesethu Limentle Mashweme Mtshali advised

“Love this! But if you could find something to plaster the walls inside it will look even more stunning.”

Florinah Thakalekoala had an inquiry about the utilisation of specific items:

“Absolutely amazing, but are you not using a stove? I'm asking because of where you are putting it.”

Xolly Mazwide Nxumaloh said simply:

“Nice and neat.”

Nthabiseng Antonella Leshaba left a sweet comment:

“So beautiful. Everything is perfect. When you have saved up enough money, you can put in boards for your walls, but everything is wonderful.”

Milly Aka Kui wrote:

“This is what they meant by saying never judge a book by its cover. Beautiful.”

Mavis Fassie had a cool tip:

“Cover your shack with boards and fix the floor a little. Everything else is in order. Beautiful. Keep up the good work.”

