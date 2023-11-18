A lovely lady’s pretty bedding with back and white bedding was posted on a popular group on social media

People who came across the post loved it, with over 1200 Facebook reactions to the image

Other people were curious about where specific items could be purchased and asked about décor

A pretty woman who recently graduated shared an image of her bedroom on social media, with a neutral theme prevailing throughout.

Nompumelelo Mahlangu shared a snap of her bedroom space. Image: Nompumelelo Mahlangu.

Source: Facebook

The group she shared the picture on is popular on Facebook and purposeful in people engaging about home décor and advice about bedding, shades within a home, and so on.

Photo of nice room wows

Netizen, Nompumelelo Mahlangu, noted that while she wasn’t where she wanted to be in life yet, the sis was still happy with her progress.

Here is the image of her room:

SA Facebook users inspired

Many social media users left kind remarks on her post:

Nosipho MakaQue Khanyile said:

“I love what’s on your floor. Please share where you got it.”

Bonolo Bridget added:

“Love it! Bedding plug.”

Being Nontsetselelo Motha-Mtfombeni made an inquiry about certain décor aspects:

“It looks nice. Where did you buy your paint?”

Nthabeleng Ndebele wrote:

“Beautiful. Where did you buy that mini table?”

Madidi Kutlwano Mashego asked an interesting question about the décor – the mirror specifically:

“What did you use to stick your mirror on the wall?”

Thulani KaMagalela commented on the home’s aesthetic and vibe:

“Nice paint and overall room items. What is that on the floor? It looks nice.”

Julisa Nonjabulo reacted with kindness:

“Yes, and you're following your dreams.”

Nikiwe Titi Nojila noted:

“I love that pic on the wall above your bed. Where did you do it?”

Gladness Mdinyane shared:

“Nice bedding. I love it.”

Photos of Gauteng woman’s neat shack wows

In a related story by Briefly News, a lady in Gauteng with a functional-looking shack has left many people inspired, with her space clean and neat.

Not only was the crib tidy, the bedroom looked lovely and well-made, with the kitchen unit organised and pretty.

Source: Briefly News