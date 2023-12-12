A South African woman has earned viral fame on TikTok for her clever hack to maximise leave days in 2024

Her strategy is booking specific days around public holidays and weekends to extend time off significantly without using as many leave days

While the hack resonates with many, garnering gratitude for the valuable information, it also sparked bittersweet feelings

A South African woman has become a TikTok sensation after sharing a clever hack for maximising your leave days in 2024.

By strategically booking off specific days around weekends and public holidays, you can extend your time off significantly without using as many leave days.

Woman shares 2024 leave hack on TikTok

In her viral video, the woman, whose username is @lifebyashasingh, revealed that taking leave from 2 to 5 January will grant you nine days off, thanks to the surrounding public holidays. Similarly, booking leave from 22 to 28 March will give you a whopping 12-day break.

She further advised viewers that taking off on 24 March, a public holiday, will result in a four-day weekend. And for those looking for a slightly longer break, taking leave on 23 and 24 April will translate to nine days off.

SA reacts to the video

According to HelpGuide.org, work can be a major source of stress, and taking leave can help you to relax and recharge. This can lead to improved mental health and well-being.

@lifebyashasingh's video resonated with many users, garnering thousands of likes and comments. Many expressed gratitude for the helpful tip, praising her for sharing the valuable information.

However, the post also sparked bittersweet feelings for those who work on public holidays and weekends. They lamented that they wouldn't be able to take advantage of the hack, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals in certain professions.

justaregularmom commented:

"My leave gets taken at the end of the year... I'm already in negative."

Lucky said:

"It's nice to have money."

Tawona Gundu replied:

"Didn't realise how much I actually needed this... trying to plan my vacations for next year."

maahirah. wrote:

"People who work on public holidays watching this like..."

Zooks commented:

"Doing the Lord's work."

Tawona Gundu replied:

"Planning a tour of Spain, Portugal and Morocco next year... that's my most anticipated one."

