A young man took to social media to revealed that South Africa was named as one of the safest countries to live in if World War III was to happen

In the TikTok video, the gentleman listed the reasons why it was named among countless countries

People were astonished by the guy's revelations as they rushed the comments to express their thoughts on the subject

A man started many South Africans on social media after he revealed that Mzansi was named as one of the safest places in the globe if World War Three was to take place. The video left many online users in laughter.

A man in a TikTok video explained why South Africa was named one of the safest countries to live in if World War III was to occur. Image:@coolstorybru/ Allan Baxter

South Africa was named the safest country to live in

A video shared by @coolstorybru on TikTok shows a young man explaining why Mzansi has been named one of the safest countries in the world if World War Three were to break out. The gentleman said in his clip that the possibility of a third world war is being speculated because of the many issues that are happening around the world, which lead people to form their theories of the safest places for people to find refuge if that were to occur. The man went on to list the various reasons why Mzansi was considered.

According to Mail Online, South Africa is considered one of the safest countries due to its multiple sources of food, fertile land and fresh water. In addition, the publication also stated that the country's modern infrastructure may help the chances of survival should World War III happen

SA laughed at the man's video

The video gathered over 804.3K viewers, along with thousands of likes and many comments. People flocked to the man's comments with laughter.

Brintley_Singrew said:

"I never thought that the words " safest place " and "South Africa" would be in one sentence."

AnneVille 808 poked fun at the man's comments, saying:

"South Africa?...Safe."

Purgatio Ignis wrote:

"South Africa? safe? man, this place is already in a war."

User added:

"For the first time in forever, South Africa will be a safe place."

Matt commented:

"We don't even have power for ourselves."

An_eoh simply said:

"South Africa has a crime."

High crime areas in Cape Town and notable hotbeds in other provinces

Briefly News previously reported that crime stats in every area come in handy when you want to make a decision that could affect your safety. Over and above this, one must ensure that they report a crime happening near them to the next police station.

This means that a station may have crime statistics that encompass areas beyond their locality just because they are the nearest reporting station. Even at this, there are certain places within South Africa, especially around city centres, where crime is often expected to happen.

