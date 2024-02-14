A woman made a TikTok video sharing an experience she had after being mistakenly declared dead

The lady was in grave danger and was saved by an attentive health worker who raised the alarm

The video by the woman left many people floored by her bizarre experience, and others shared similar stories

A woman had a crazy experience that she opened up about it. In a TikTok video, she detailed how she came close to death.

A TikTok video shows a woman who avoided being taken to a paramedic. Image: @makhumalo056

Source: TikTok

Online users were flowed by details of how she was saved. The lady's harrowing story went TikTok viral.

Woman remembers paramedical saved life

A TikTokker @makhumalo056 shared that a paramedic saved her after she was mistaken for dead. She said they were on their way to a morgue when a paramedic noticed that she was still breathing.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by woman expert

Many people thought the woman's story was unbelievable. Netizens commented many were in awe of her story. Some discussed their stories about people nearly being sent to morgues while alive.

Read the video below:

thokozanevilakaz1 said:

"Cabanga nje how many people are sent to da morgue only to find out they are still alive."

Lonwabo commented:

"They covered me with that shiny foil thing ready to take me to yhe morgue bro, I woke up and hitch hiked home."

user5891010405497 wrote:

"My dad was pronounced dead at a accident scene and was sent to the morgue and 1worker realized he started breathing n was sent to HF hospital in 1992."

user3507252938638 added:

"My grandmother once saved someone from being sent to mortuary, people were saying she s dead, granny put snuff on her noise and she sneezed."

Elderly man mistakenly sent to morgue in body bag

Briefly News previously reported that an elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag in the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.

CNN reports that video footage, shot by a bystander, shows the moment several workers dressed head-to-toe in protective gear recoil as they realize the man is still alive.

The clip has since gone viral on Chinese social media, sparking horror and outrage.

Source: Briefly News