A gentleman and his two friends were placed in the same seat row on a FlySafair flight despite all of them being chubby

The gent hilariously took to his TikTok account to voice his frustration, comparing the plane to a taxi

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the man funny and some relating to the situation

A man hilariously complained about small FlySafair seats. Images: @micarlolm/ TikTok, @Daniel Garrido/ Getty Images

A man had South Africans in laughter after he complained about how small the flight seats were.

@micarlolm took a flight, FlySafair, with his two friends. He said they were all chubby, and placed in the same row of seats.

In the video he uploaded on TikTok, he is King Shaka International Airport, Durban. He can be seen squeezed into the seat with his two friends. He was hilariously loudly complaining about the situation.

Passengers were entertained. The guy added that the flight was not the best for him, and he is never using it again. He even compared it to a taxi.

"This was Problematic, I tell you. Placing three chubby persons in the same seat."

Man complains about small flight seats

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the man

The video garnered over 81k views, with many online users finding him hilarious, and applauding him for his great sense of humour.

Elgee Davies commented:

"This is wholesome, man Epitomises how we as South Africans approach life."

@EshlynneMageni stanned:

"Definition of a great sense of humour ."

@Shaakira Ajam could relate:

"Love your attitude and sense of humour As a plus size woman, I relate... crying with laughter ."

@Tebogo laughed:

"Can't stop laughing ."

Posh-Posh Maboea said:

" Askies, my friend, I hope you were not seated in the middle, otherwise that was a disaster! aag maan askies maan, ek jammer."

