A woman took to social media to address people who criticised her for wanting to have children

Paballo Kgware expressed her frustration with people projecting their own experiences onto her

The video gained traction as many viewers supported Paballo's right to make her own decisions about motherhood

A woman took to social media to clap back at people who had only bad things to say about her wanting to have a baby.

Woman shuts down mom-shamers

Motherhood is a personal choice that no one should be shamed for. Paballo Kgware did not mince her words when she set the record straight with people who criticised her desire to have a baby one day.

She responded to comments she received from a previous video in which she filmed herself in a grocery store, gushing about the items on sale in the baby supplies aisle.

"I hate projection so much. Just because I want kids and you don't want them, or you have kids, and you're having a rocky time, you don't have to convince me not to want kids. It's okay that I want kids, and it's okay that you don't want kids," Paballo shared.

SA supports Paballo's views

The video gained considerable traction on TikTok, and many viewers appreciated Paballo's sentiments about wanting to have kids and her criticism of people who tried to negatively influence her life choices.

Langelihle conco commented:

"Motherhood is nice bethuna when you do it when you're ready and have great support ."

Glenda replied:

"People need to understand gore life ase group assignment."

@khithayza wrote:

"Mna I wanted 5kids even when I was in high school I kept saying I want 5 kids from the same father married or not 1st born yam his dad died when he was 5months then I met utata waba bayi4 ❤️❤️❤️."

Inga said:

"Imagine for us who have planned kids. The internet is always trying to claim we’re lying for enjoying motherhood."

Nthabiseng Shirley appreciated the Paballo's sentiments:

"Finally, someone said this ."

Precious Nannies shared her love of being a mom:

"My baby is the biggest achievement ever. My son is 7 months and I want more."

Star se’Mighty commented:

"Exactly!! Just like marriage."

