A proud gentleman showed off his living space on social media, asking for pointers

The guy's room was modest but beautifully arranged with a mix of black and red colours

The online community reacted to the gent's place, with many loving it and some giving him advice

A proud man flexed his living space on social media. Images: @Ejor Christopher

Source: Facebook

A gentleman who is good with his hands took to social media to show off his living space.

Ejor Christopher posted photos of his bedroom in the popular Facebook group, Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The man said he did everything himself, including the TV console.

Christopher's room has a mattress in the corner with no base, a stunning black couch and a small table in the centre. It also had a mounted television and was decorated nicely.

"First time posting, my small room self-contained. I did all myself, even the TV console constructed by me from scratch...corrections allowed ."

Man shows off living space

See the Facebook photos below:

Netizens gave the gent pointers

The online users reacted to the man's place with many living it and giving him a few pointers.

@Daniel Salala complimented:

"So nice."

@Pinky Gold liked:

"Looking for roommate."

@Mercy Kreilis applauded:

"This house is soo neatly arranged.."

@Conny Mwende loved:

"Love it neat and organized."

@Elizabeth Muwe wrote:

"I don't know, though I want to comment but I don't know."

@Tina Iris expressed:

"That Gucci takes away the value of everything in you room , imagine Gucci in a one room."

@Tebogo Jane Marutha said:

"I would have stress not being able to sit on my bed before waking up ."

@Pamela Nojekwa gave a thumbs up:

"Great job ."

Young man flexes living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old guy who showed off his place's interior design.

The young adult from Johannesburg shared a Facebook post about a room he is renting out. The pictures showed his furniture's interior design and placement. The place was modest but beautifully arranged. While many people loved his arrangement, they had thoughts on areas he could improve.

Source: Briefly News