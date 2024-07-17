Young Man Impresses With Primitive Fishing Finesse, Applauded for Handy Skills in Village Waters
- A viral video of a young man fishing on the edge of a river in remote village waters is making the rounds online
- The @zoomafrika1 X page posted the clip showing him executing catching fish with cutting-edge precision
- A bustling online community applauded the skilful scenes, gracing the comments section with rapturous approval
The talent and skill to carry an entire village on his back.
This was the overarching impression of a viral video of a youngster fishing on the edge of a river in a remote village on netizens.
Young man's impressive fishing skills
A clip, shared in the last 24 hours, showing a young man execute fishing with cutting-edge precision, was shared on the @zoomafrika1 X page:
The caption read:
"This man has a PhD in fishing (shifty eyes emoji)."
The unbelievable material shows the youth lying on his stomach, covered in drying mud from head to toe and hanging over the river's edge.
Using a wooden straw, he is seen blowing bubbles into the water and employing his crafty fish-luring tactic.
In the blink of an eye, the lad reaches into the muddied water and retracts his hand, now clutching a plump fish.
He repeats the action two more times before the 30-second clip ends.
The scenes went down well, and a tumultuous online community commended his handy skills despite the lack of modern apparatus or even a fish spear.
Netizens applaud skilful scenes
Locals ate up the post, ensuring it attracted a staggering 1.4 million clicks and 11000 likes within 24 hours of posting.
A further 2100 reposts and 1300 bookmarks spoke volumes of its appeal as netizens flooded the comments section with over 200 comments.
Briefly News looks at some of the impressed responses.
@Law_President_ wrote:
"Is he from Kenya because we're the only talented ones?"
@1000xCall said:
"No more fishing equipment!! I’ll bring him with me!"
@Santy03_ mentioned:
"Amazing fishing skills."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.