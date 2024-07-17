A viral video of a young man fishing on the edge of a river in remote village waters is making the rounds online

The @zoomafrika1 X page posted the clip showing him executing catching fish with cutting-edge precision

A bustling online community applauded the skilful scenes, gracing the comments section with rapturous approval

A young man in a fishing village has impressed netizens with his fishing skills. Image: Oleg Elkov and NurPhoto

The talent and skill to carry an entire village on his back.

This was the overarching impression of a viral video of a youngster fishing on the edge of a river in a remote village on netizens.

Young man's impressive fishing skills

A clip, shared in the last 24 hours, showing a young man execute fishing with cutting-edge precision, was shared on the @zoomafrika1 X page:

The caption read:

"This man has a PhD in fishing (shifty eyes emoji)."

The unbelievable material shows the youth lying on his stomach, covered in drying mud from head to toe and hanging over the river's edge.

Using a wooden straw, he is seen blowing bubbles into the water and employing his crafty fish-luring tactic.

In the blink of an eye, the lad reaches into the muddied water and retracts his hand, now clutching a plump fish.

He repeats the action two more times before the 30-second clip ends.

The scenes went down well, and a tumultuous online community commended his handy skills despite the lack of modern apparatus or even a fish spear.

Netizens applaud skilful scenes

Locals ate up the post, ensuring it attracted a staggering 1.4 million clicks and 11000 likes within 24 hours of posting.

A further 2100 reposts and 1300 bookmarks spoke volumes of its appeal as netizens flooded the comments section with over 200 comments.

Briefly News looks at some of the impressed responses.

@Law_President_ wrote:

"Is he from Kenya because we're the only talented ones?"

@1000xCall said:

"No more fishing equipment!! I’ll bring him with me!"

@Santy03_ mentioned:

"Amazing fishing skills."

