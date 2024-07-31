“What a Catch”: Man Walks With Massive Fish in the Road, Size Stuns Mzansi

A man captured the moment another gentleman walked in the road with a big fish he caught

The fisherman had to switch from his right hand to his left while carrying the fish, proving how heavy it must have been

Social media users were stunned by the underwater creature's size and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A lucky man caught a giant fish that surprised netizens. Images: @rhulani_u / TikTok, Ellen van Bodegom / Getty Images, @rhulani_u / TikTok

A fishing trip proved excellent for one man after he caught a fish fit to feed and satisfy a family for the week.

TikTokker and travel enthusiast Rhulani (@rhulani_u) was in Hartbeespoort, North West, when he spotted an individual carrying a large fish. The scaly creature's weight must have been extraordinarily heavy, as the man had to switch from his right hand to his left while carrying it.

As the gentleman made his way to the vehicle on the other side of the road, the fish's tail dragged along the gravel, another sign proving how great of a fish it was.

Watch the video (which contains strong language) below:

Man's big fish surprises online users

It is not every day that people succeed in catching such remarkable fish. When social media users saw what the man had caught, they took to the comments to marvel at its size and applaud the gentleman.

@user234675316 thought about a tasty meal after seeing the man's catch of the day and wrote with a thumbs-up emoji:

"Fresh fish and pap."

@randy_k0 added in the comment section:

"Some dream of catching that size."

A surprised @thelonerider12 said:

"Eh, that's one massive fish."

@allblackcougar was also intrigued by the fish's size and remarked:

"What a catch."

@big_buddy_benzo thought about how filled people's tummies were going to be, writing:

"His family is going to have a lovely dinner."

Man captures fish with his bare hands

In a related article about our finned friends, Briefly News reported about a man covered in mud who caught fish with nothing but his bare hands.

@Rathiba_ Rampedi shared the video on X with the caption: "If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he'll catch the fish by hand eventually." People laughed in the comments, as many found the video hilarious and applauded the young man's skills.

