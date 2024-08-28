“Looks Like a Rank”: Student Complains About Taxis' Transport Hub on Campus

A young student at Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape shared that taxis were operating as a transport hub on campus

While the drivers of the vehicles were providing transport, they made the campus look more like a rank than anything else

A few people on the internet took to the viral post's comment section to share their thoughts on the taxis' presence at the tertiary institution

A student showed how a Walter Sisulu University campus looked like a taxi rank. Images: @nathi_623

Sometimes, students need reliable transport from their homes to campus, and public transport often provides a convenient solution. However, the influx of taxis at the Walter Sisulu University campus made the area look like a bustling rank, stripping away the institution's beauty.

From campus to rank

Using the handle @nathi_623, the TikTok user uploaded a video on his account showing people on the app what one of the WSU campuses looked like with all the taxis loading students into their vehicles.

The disappointed student wrote in his video:

"POV: A taxi industry was given a chance to transport students. Now, a transport hub looks like a rank."

Taxis on campus upset Mzansi

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their opinions about the taxis making their presence known at the tertiary institution.

@deluxe_lifestyleevents told the online community:

"This is a disaster on standby."

@jay_junior_the_3rd shared their thoughts in the comment section:

"The taxi industry is the most disorganised nonsense. Couldn't the association hire buses to do this or buy buses because they also like coercing the student transport tenders?"

@forbesmushwana laughed and shared:

"I'd mistake it for a taxi rank."

A student, @phakisho.maja, at another tertiary institution, jokingly wrote:

"Welcome to the University of Mpumalanga."

@minion_bob8 wondered in the comments:

"Do you guys pay?"

Student plays gaatjie at res lift

