A TikTok video showing women who are working in the taxi industry inspired many on the socials

In the video on TiktOK, the female taxi owners in Cape Town gathered to share the common myths about them

Many people were fascinated by the video of the taxi owners opening up about their experiences

A TikTok video shows a group of women who are in the taxi space. The taxi owners in Cape Town made a video that left many inspired.

Cape Town women who are taxi owners posted a TikTok video about their experiences. Image: @santaco.women.des

Source: TikTok

The video was about being a woman in the taxi industry. Many were delighted to know all about the challenges they face.

Cape Town female taxi owners open up

In a TikTok video by @santaco.women.des, women who are taxi owners explained the stereotypes they face. The ladies said many think they are rude, tough, don't pay taxes and more. The taxi owners each shared the wrong assumptions about them. Watch the clip below:

SA inspired by women taxi owners

Peeps were raving about the video featuring female taxi owners. Netizens applauded the hardworking women. Read the comments from people who were fascinated by the video:

Ms J was inspired:

"I want to.be part of this industry and these powerful women."

Miss JudyPops applauded:

"Beautiful ladies, keep it up, WOMAN POWER."

⚜️Ed loves Travel cheered:

"May God bless and protect your business.":

RubyRoseRule said:

"Thank you beautiful ladies for inspiring us young women of colour, knowing there's a place for us in that business."

gray applauded:

"Strong and positive women in the workplace."

Source: Briefly News