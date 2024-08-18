Cape Town Women Taxi Owners in TikTok Video Share Experiences in Male-Dominated Industry
- A TikTok video showing women who are working in the taxi industry inspired many on the socials
- In the video on TiktOK, the female taxi owners in Cape Town gathered to share the common myths about them
- Many people were fascinated by the video of the taxi owners opening up about their experiences
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A TikTok video shows a group of women who are in the taxi space. The taxi owners in Cape Town made a video that left many inspired.
The video was about being a woman in the taxi industry. Many were delighted to know all about the challenges they face.
Cape Town female taxi owners open up
In a TikTok video by @santaco.women.des, women who are taxi owners explained the stereotypes they face. The ladies said many think they are rude, tough, don't pay taxes and more. The taxi owners each shared the wrong assumptions about them. Watch the clip below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA inspired by women taxi owners
Peeps were raving about the video featuring female taxi owners. Netizens applauded the hardworking women. Read the comments from people who were fascinated by the video:
Ms J was inspired:
"I want to.be part of this industry and these powerful women."
Miss JudyPops applauded:
"Beautiful ladies, keep it up, WOMAN POWER."
⚜️Ed loves Travel cheered:
"May God bless and protect your business.":
RubyRoseRule said:
"Thank you beautiful ladies for inspiring us young women of colour, knowing there's a place for us in that business."
gray applauded:
"Strong and positive women in the workplace."
Woman in logistics flexes truck driving skills
Briefly News previously reported that the internet was left shaken after a video of a woman driving a large truck made rounds on social media.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @mafofie, the woman is seen in a large truck trying to get through a tight spot. She managed to get through it and left many stunned.
Men who were standing on the sidewalk watched the woman with amazement as she showed off her driving skills. The shock came because it is rare to find women who drive large trucks. The TikTokker stanned the lady.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za