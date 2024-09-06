A TikTok video of a group of young lads walking towards a taxi rank to pull out a prank speaking a fake language left social media users in stitches

The gents got the locals not sure whether to run or follow them as they continued to chat in the non-existing language

Social media users could not contain their amusement, taking some time to comment on the content creator's page

A video of young gents pulling an unknown language prank got so much love. Image @masterconrade

A Nigerian content creator whose work involves executing a fake Mandarin has the online community amazed by how well he pulled his prank.

The TikTokker, who goes by the handle @masterconrade on the app, walked with his squad to a large crowd of taxi commuters standing in a line waiting for transport.

The fake Chinese language sounds real

As the group approaches the crowd, the leader starts speaking, shocking everyone. Pretending to be looking for directions, he pulls up a handwritten road map and puts it down to look for something on it.

The prankster impresses the many social media users

The look on the commuter's faces left many social media users amused. Locals were unsure what to do, while others tried looking at the road map carried by the crew. Social media users commented to compliment the gent and his crew for a well-done job.

User @dr.endlessmile commented:

"Very few people, including me are normal in this country, aje 😥😂🤣."

User @bullz...eye

"Did I hear they say "shita shita" Shebex 🤔🤔😂😂."

User @Famsboy joked:

"Maybe they want to build a new bus station🤣🤣🤣."

User @federal_pastor felt proud of his country's people, commenting:

" People in other countries, how do they manage to be happy? because all the comic persons in the world are in Nigeria."

User @iam_bennie2

"Why all of those people stand day look the paper like say they understand."

User @@momonkie7 asked:

"Why does the language sound real 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

A man pulls an excellent scary prank

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a South African prankster got the online community asking him to pull his tokoloshe prank at night to scare people more.

The prankster received many compliments from people amused by the look on his victims' faces when the scary creature emerged from a rubbish bin in a kasi passage.

