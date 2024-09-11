A church lady who sang at the congregation with her high-pitched voice captured hearts on the internet

The woman was at church when someone took a video of her singing with passion

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the elderly woman's vibes

A lady captured hearts with her high-pitched voice singing at church. Images: @P Deliss/ Getty Images, @mehlomehlo/ TikTok, @Digital Vision/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A church lady has gained a spot in the hearts of the Mzansi people. This is after a video of her singing at church went viral.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @mehlomehlo, the lady is at church with other people. A song is in session and everyone is singing but the elderly lady captured the attention of the TikTok user.

The elderly lady sang with passion and her voice was sharper than them all. The woman's vibes took many down memory lane. Most Methodist/ Catholic churches or similar churches have that one elderly lady who has the sharpest voice with vai vai. Those ladies carry the songs.

Woman serenades with her singing voice

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the video

The video gained over 49k likes, with many online users loving the lady for her vibes and throwing in jokes.

@zeyzey commented:

"Thank you. I hope we will heal one day sisi🙏🥺."

@Theo_sa said:

"On her vai vai guys shes got the best high voice in that church🥰🔥🥰🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@NethaliQ joked:

"She sings in capital letters."

@masanalu laughed:

"It's when she hits her throat for me🤣🤣🤣."

@thapelothando was entertained:

"That Aaaaaaameeeni Aaaammmmeeeeeni is giving 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Serenade joked:

"Singing with immediate effect 😭."

@Patrick Ya Lazarus loved:

"🥰🥰🥰 She sometimes makes me want to cry, because she is really singing from her heart and is doing it with love and dedication 😒 Love you grandma."

