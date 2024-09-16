A student on TikTok shared with the rest of Mzansi how she managed to improve her grades from higher certificate level to bachelor’s admission

Keabetswe Smith remained honest and transparent with her social media fans and told them that a clip of the late Uyinene Mrwetyana is what helped her most

TikTok users were proud of Smith and wished her all the best on her educational journey

A South African learner, Keabetswe Smith, shared that the late Uyinene Mrwetyana motivated her to improve her grades drastically.

A Mzansi learner drew inspiration from the late Uyinene Mrwetyana to improve in school. Image: @theyenvy_kea1/@womenforchange.sa

Source: TikTok

Smith listened to an old audio of Mrwetyana gassing people up about going all the way with their academics.

SA reacts to late Uyinene Mrwetyana’s motivation for good grades

Uyinene Mrwetyana was a light to everyone who knew her before her last days, and she remains an undying spark to those who interact with her on social media.

She was known for her wit and lovely personality. Mrwetyana filmed many social media videos, which inspire many people today.

A South African student was only pleased with the kind of grades she was attracting once a clip of Mrwetyana caught her attention. In the clip, Mrwetyana gasses herself up and the next person to go all the way and not accept mediocrity in their life and academics.

The learner, Keabetswe Smith, was on fire and shared a clip using the sound. She went from senior certificate level to hitting the bachelor’s admission grade bracket, where she got full marks for tests. She captioned her post:

“Work hard, dream big, never give up.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise the spirit of late Uyinene Mrwetyana

Social media users were in awe of Uyinene’s influential spirit even in death:

@Bontle Mmutle

"Uyinene definitely multiplied.. well done girl."

@BasetsanaM_ was proud:

"From higher to bachelor, I’m proud of you stranger."

@T🤍 complimented the learner:

"Beauty with brains. A great combination."

@NoloBokako felt emotional:

"The sound makes me cry all the time."

Uyinene’s murderer back in court over 2014 attempted rape

Briefly News also reported that Luyanda Botha, serving life for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in court for a 2014 attempted rape charge. Gender-based violence activist Thandiwe Mokoena criticized the justice system for its failure to address Botha's earlier crimes, which might have prevented Mrwetyana's death.

The case continues on 7 June, highlighting systemic issues in prosecuting sexual violence.

