Mulweli was stunned when she watched her little brother's phone explode while charging and recorded it.

An older sister shared her brother's phone on TikTok after exploding while charging. Image: @_moyahabo_.

The lady was rocked by what had happened and turned the phone around to show her social media friends the damage.

Boy's phone explodes while charging

A family experienced one of their most boggling moments yet. One of their family members' phones exploded while charging.

The incident melted the Huawei phone and left smoke in the house. Even though the charger caused the explosion, the stunned family still did not remove it.

Mulweli filmed a now-viral clip that generated over 1.6 million views on TikTok. She captioned the post:

"My little brother's phone exploded in the charger. The house was smoking."

Mzansi reacts to Huawei phone exploding in charger

Social media users were rocked by the incident and commented:

@MIMI mentioned someone who would love to see their phone explode:

"My mom's dream."

@Princess Dlamini shared a tragic story:

"A girl died because the phone was under the pillow."

@Mrs Monnye❤️💍 experienced a similar incident:

"My Huawei P30 lite exploded 3weeks ago."

@Ghetto God❤️🙏 flexed:

"My phone sleeps in a charger always next to my ear; none of this has ever happened to me."

@Gibs_S joked:

"I think the battery was pregnant."

@kagiso_moipone1 shared:

"A house burned down due to a phone charging."

@Samukelisiwe Mayaba🇿🇦 explained:

"That's why we shouldn't overcharge phones."

