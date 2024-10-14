A man on TikTok caught smoke after he tipped women on why their partners cheat on them

The gent warned the ladies not to watch or engage with him if they were emotionally immature

The women bashed his insight and expressed themselves in a thread of over 3.2K views

A South African man went viral on TikTok after advising women not to get too comfortable in their relationships.

Mzansi ladies fired shots at a man after telling them why men cheat. Image: @realtalkwithtee

Source: TikTok

The chap ruffled many feathers as he shared why most women in Mzansi get cheated on.

SA man shares why women get cheated on

Social media users often talk about how men fall in love with what they see, and women fall in love with what they hear. A South African man on TikTok was crucified after he proved this theory.

The gent shared that ladies often get cheated on because they tend to get too comfortable in relationships and forget to put in effort regarding their appearance.

The chap advised the ladies to keep their hot outfits on to excite their men and not only walk around in worn-out PJs around the house:

"Who must deal with that monster?"

He captioned his clip:

"Ladies will come for me, but deep down, they know I'm stating facts."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent explaining why men cheat

Social media users fired shots at the gent by commenting:

@Official _mpeih explained:

"Being comfortable with your partner is the best feeling ever. People cheat because they choose to, and it has nothing to do with the partner."

@lee24 did not understand why she had to look good for a man:

"What is so special about men that we have to go the extra mile just to keep them? What do they do to keep us? So we must sleep with our makeup on? Oh no, let him cheat. He is not God."

@Nellykelly disagreed:

"Loud and wrong."

@Casandra commented::

"So we must cook, clean, bathe kids, and take care of house chores on my heels and makeup just because I'm afraid my man will cheat; let him go."

@Zanele Mmotong asked:

"You think like this every day?"

Women share why they stay with cheating partners

Briefly News also reported that a lady on TikTok led an open conversation about why women stay in relationships with cheating partners. The topic allowed many ladies to break down the different reasons why they cannot reject men who already have girlfriends or wives.

The post generated 2,381 comments where the women shared their stories and opinions on polygamous relationships. A clinical psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma, shared with Briefly News some of the reasons why women stay in toxic relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News