A funny young Durban gent played around with ChatGPT and attempted to speak Zulu with it

The AI mispronounced the words from the beginning to the end and also misunderstood the guy

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Images: @playboy_njabs

Source: TikTok

A trend of people having conversations with ChatGPT in their languages has taken social media by storm.

TikTok user @playboy_njabs, tried speaking isiZulu with ChatGPT. It did not go well from the beginning. The AI mispronounced a lot of words. It further misunderstood the young man.

However, one thing about AI, it is undefeated, it does not care what one is trying to say. It does things the way it sees fit, lol. At some point, the young man thought AI was talking about witchcraft which was hilarious. ChatGPT also seemed to be confirming the gent's suspicion, lol.

Guy hilariously speaks Zulu with ChatGPT

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users finding the guy hilariously funny.

@lOver_girl🎀 expressed:

"This is so scary😭😭."

@Nomandla Mrwetyana asked:

"How do I get a job as a writer for chat GPT 😭🤣."

@lange🎀 said:

"IsiZulu was found shaking😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@Zolwandle Duma📐 wrote:

"This is peak Joburg Zulu!😭😭"

@kazmatez expressed:

"That YEBO was to bold 😭."

@BIG BOSS🔑🔑 enjoyed:

"It’s 12am and I’m on the floor😂😂😂."

@ziphozmath shared:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣I just laughed so hard at the airport 😂😭😭."

@Nombuso Parkies commented:

"What a plot twist😭😭🤣🤣."

@bonolo❤️‍🔥 (นลิน) was entertained:

"I haven’t laughed this hard in a while 😭😭😭😭."

@💋 laughed:

"The facial expressions & Chat’s audacity to admit bewitching you 😂😭😭😭."

@Noyolo said:

"I even tried Xhosa it failed me yoh aii."

@Ntombi Dlamini wrote:

"Your reaction at the end is killing me."

White security guards impressed people with their fluent Zulu

In another story, Briefly News reported about white security guards speaking fluent Zulu.

A TikTok video showing two South African white men speaking isiZulu warmed many hearts online. The video shared by Mehlemamba Ngidi (@mehlemamba.ngidi) shows him and his security guard colleague dressed in their work uniform and speaking Zulu.

Source: Briefly News