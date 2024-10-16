A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her hilarious attempt to chat with ChatGPT in Sotho and Xhosa

She can be seen in looking stunned and by the AI’s weird accent and even lost her cool towards the end of the clip

TikTok users were left in stitches, and loved the playful call-out about the AI’s accent struggles

A woman showed ChatGPT's language skills on TikTok. Image: @amahle.gebane

ChatGPT might be impressing people all over the world, but one South African TikTokker is not feeling it.

TikTokker communicates with ChatGPT

Especially when it comes to its attempts at speaking Sotho and Xhosa. She @amahle.gebane shows a hilarious audio conversation where the AI’s accent just didn’t hit the mark, leading to her playful rant.

The lady got frustrated with the AI lady, calling out the odd accent and saying: “Your Sotho is bad, your Xhosa is terrible.”

SA woman drags ChatGPT

She doesn’t stop there, though. She goes on to ask ChatGPT how it plans on improving its performance with South African languages. She highlighted how well it does with other countries’ languages.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers was here for the whole exchange, and cracking up at her reaction. The comments section was lit with people sharing their experiences with ChatGPT.

See some reactions below:

@thumphile said:

"ChatGPT speaks like someone who's only known English and has now started learning their mother tongue."

@LindaDlamini asked:

"Why does is sound like Mandarin? 😭😭🤣🤣"

@Mathapelo posted:

"ChatGPT is doing too much. 😭😭"

@k🤍 wrote:

"I actually choked when it switched to Xhosa. 😭"

@n d o ḓ a - n ṋ e shared:

"I asked it to speak Tshivenda with me and yoh😭😭. It was pure gibberish."

@ms_od1 commented:

"In her defense, you were confusing the poor ChatGPT by mixing Sotho and Tswana 😂😂 Dikgang vs ditaba. 😂"

@answertjiane laughed:

"Not you shouting at an AI. 😭😭😭🤣😂"

@aobakwe added:

"At the end it sounded like she wanted to cry. 😭"

@Eric typed:

"No ways that’s Sesotho from Wakanda. 😹"

ChatGPT gets more 'human' as AI wave continues

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the company behind the ChatGPT app that churns out essays, poems, or computing code on command released a long-awaited update on its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

It is said to be safer and more accurate than its predecessor. GPT-4 has been widely awaited ever since ChatGPT burst onto the scene.

