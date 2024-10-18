A young lady who loves clothes showed off a new outfit that had her inner child screaming

The woman bought a two-piece that looked like an apartment, it had a bedroom, a lounge and a bathroom

The online community reacted to the video, with many leaving the lady's cute outfit

A lady flexed her cute outfit. Images: @aliyahwears/ TikTok, @aliyahwears/ Instagram

A fashionista woman bought a cute apartment outfit and the online community loves it.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @aliyahwears, the happy young lady is seen standing in front of the camera, showing off her new outfit. The hun bought a mini skirt that had a matching top.

However, what captured the attention of many people was the design. The outfit was like a mini apartment, it had a bedroom, a living room and a bathroom. It was very cute and gave Barbie vibes.

"Inner child is screaminggggg. My wearable dollhouse dreams!!"

Lady shows off cute apartment outfit

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the girl's outfit

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users loving the hun's outfit. See the comments below:

@Alejandro Lule commented:

"Girl math, girl architecture, girl real estate 💕."

@Azariah 💕 wrote:

"I thought you were gonna turn around and show the backyard 😭."

@Flossynaci stanned:

"Where is your outfit from please it’s soo gorgeous ❤️❤️💝."

@maja adored:

"This is the cutest thing ever."

@chloesouth_k loved:

"The only apartment I can afford in this economy🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩."

@Teddie🖤 asked:

"Oh my✨❤️, can I visit sometime?"

@ALEXANDRIA expressed:

"The only apartment I can afford."

@Visa asked:

"Love. Did it come fully furnished or did you have to design it yourself? 💙💛"

@sacrificial.lamborghini said:

"This is what I expected from studying architecture. I have been duped! 💛 this is so cute!"

