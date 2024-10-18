“Inner Child Is Screaming”: Woman Buys Apartment Dress, Netizens in Love With It
- A young lady who loves clothes showed off a new outfit that had her inner child screaming
- The woman bought a two-piece that looked like an apartment, it had a bedroom, a lounge and a bathroom
- The online community reacted to the video, with many leaving the lady's cute outfit
A fashionista woman bought a cute apartment outfit and the online community loves it.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @aliyahwears, the happy young lady is seen standing in front of the camera, showing off her new outfit. The hun bought a mini skirt that had a matching top.
However, what captured the attention of many people was the design. The outfit was like a mini apartment, it had a bedroom, a living room and a bathroom. It was very cute and gave Barbie vibes.
"Inner child is screaminggggg. My wearable dollhouse dreams!!"
Lady shows off cute apartment outfit
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens love the girl's outfit
The video gained over 500k views, with many online users loving the hun's outfit. See the comments below:
@Alejandro Lule commented:
"Girl math, girl architecture, girl real estate 💕."
@Azariah 💕 wrote:
"I thought you were gonna turn around and show the backyard 😭."
@Flossynaci stanned:
"Where is your outfit from please it’s soo gorgeous ❤️❤️💝."
@maja adored:
"This is the cutest thing ever."
@chloesouth_k loved:
"The only apartment I can afford in this economy🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩."
@Teddie🖤 asked:
"Oh my✨❤️, can I visit sometime?"
@ALEXANDRIA expressed:
"The only apartment I can afford."
@Visa asked:
"Love. Did it come fully furnished or did you have to design it yourself? 💙💛"
@sacrificial.lamborghini said:
"This is what I expected from studying architecture. I have been duped! 💛 this is so cute!"
