Two Asian ladies, along with their choir, wowed many people on the internet as they nailed a South gospel song

The clip of the choir killing it as they sang in one of the languages in Mzansi and it grabbed the attention of many

Social media users loved the footage as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

An Asian choir singing a South African gospel song impressed Mzansi. Image: @user5905816594350

Source: TikTok

A video of an Asian choir set the internet ablaze with their performance, which wowed many South Africans.

Asian choir nails a Mzansi gospel song

The video shared by TikTok user @user5905816594350 shows the two women, along with their choir, singing in Zulu to one of South Africa's gospel songs, Ebenezer.

The Asian choir killed it with their remarkable performance, which they displayed in the video making rounds on social media. The footage was well received, and it went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below of the Asian choir singing in Zulu:

SA is amused by the Asian choir

The choir entertained Mzansi netizens as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Vanzyk.nyiko cracked a joke saying:

"Haibo..Shein has A Choir?"

Anime Simp said:

"In the church, we all fam."

Leko poked fun:

"Shein choir."

Thubelihlem7 expressed:

"There is nothing these people can't do."

Palesa_Omuhle gushed over the Asian choir, saying:

"I love the pronunciation they did a great job."

Nokwanda Dube commented:

"This is so adorable."

Calvin Prodda wrote:

"At this point, South Africa is contagious."

Asian teacher dances with African students

Briefly News previously reported that an Asian teacher in Africa has set the internet ablaze with her impressive dance moves that she displayed alongside her pupils.

One educator who goes by the TikTok handle @miyang_zhao shared a clip on social media unveiling her killer dance moves, which she performed with her two learners. In the video, the two African boys enter a classroom full of other students sitting at their desks, staring at the two gentlemen busting off their dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News