A Cape Town thief has the community ganging up on him after he tried stealing from Mr Price

The man was chased and caught by staff and residents who were just walking in the streets

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the unity of the people

Cape Town residents captured a man who allegedly tried to steal from a shop. Images: @Ivan Pantic, @Peter Dazeley

Cape Town community gathered after a man allegedly tried to steal from Mr Price.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sir_nkops, a gentleman is seen running in the busy streets of Rondebosch. A group of people chased him. According to the TikTok users, the man tried to steal from Mr Price.

He was caught and was taken back to the store by force. On the way, a taxi operator who knew nothing about what was going on got off the taxi and slapped the guy, lol.

Cape Town thief caught after stealing at Mr Price

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the situation

The video gained over 790k views, with many people making jokes about the situation. See the comments below:

@Lady Leighbow said:

"The taxi dude just needed to release his anger on something 😂."

@MO stanned:

"One thing about Mr Price staff? they will chase you."

@Tremaine cheered:

"United we shall stand😂😂."

@Genius expressed:

"I can't stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Nikita commented:

"He just jumped into action, no questions asked 👋🏿👋🏿😂😂😂."

@Mokkie said:

"I swear these shop assistants gets paid too little for all the effort and work they put in."

@Mikey's laughed:

"The guy from taxi he didn't even know what's happening, just imagine if they were making content 😂"

@SiweDlamini | Personal Trainer loved:

"😂😂😂 I love South Africans Yho!"

@Thando was entertained:

"I can’t get over the taxi guy 😩what the hell bazalwane 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

