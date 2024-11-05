“Same Situation”: SA Laughs at Unprepared University Student Praying Before Test
- A University of Venda student showed TikTok users how she prepared herself for a test she hadn't studied for, which she would write the next day
- The young woman got on her knees as she surrounded herself with candles and her study notes
- A few members of the online community felt they could relate to the woman's unique study method
As year-end tests approach, many students try to set time aside to prepare themselves and review their notes thoroughly.
One university student shared her unique preparation method, humorously showing how she tried to channel the knowledge directly into her brain hours before her test.
Memorised thoughts and prayers
Using the handle @kamohzsag52 on TikTok, a student who attends the University of Venda in the Limpopo province uploaded a video on the social media platform showing how she tried to prepare for an upcoming exam.
In the comical clip, the young student gets down on her knees with her study notes in front of her. Ten candles surround the notes as she bows before them. The student also moves one of the candles around her head while trying to direct the work from the pages into her brain.
In her post, the Limpopo-based student writes:
"When you're writing tomorrow and haven't started studying."
Local online users laugh at university student's final preparations
A few South African social media users headed to the young woman's comment section to express their thoughts about her trying to study her work, which she would be questioned about the next day.
@fhulufhelo_tshisa92 added laughing emojis to their comment when they told the online community:
"Geography students right now."
@dipuo.za said to the student:
"I've been doing this in the same situation, shame."
@lungaaya5 laughed and wrote in the comment section:
"Everything we do is spiritual."
Mom uses comical method to prepare lazy child for exams
In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who hilariously tried to keep her daughter awake to prepare for her final examinations.
Many online community members laughed at the mother's ways and wondered if she was a teacher.
