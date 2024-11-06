Social media users are buzzing over a recent video featuring Miss Universe 2024 contestants from the SADC region

The clip highlights the stunning looks and confidence of these beauty queens as they prepare for the big stage

Fans are expressing their admiration and sharing who they want to win the coveted crown later this month

Miss Universe contestants showed their pageant moves. Image: @lethaboelaine

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of three Miss Universe 2024 contestants got netizens hyped and it’s easy to see why!

Miss Universe contestants shine

The clip showcases beauty queens from South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe striking their best poses and walks for the camera. The beauty queens seem to be having the time of their lives in Mexico ahead of the big event on 17 November.

Ready to represent Africa

The video highlights the stunning looks and confidence of three contestants as they prepare to represent their African countries.

The excitement is palpable. Within two days, the post on the TikTok account @lethaboelaine got 259,000 views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users weigh in

Lively discussions about who will take home the crown took place in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Thabisile asked:

"Where is the other cousin Namibia?"

@choenejackinamash said:

"I’m a South African 🇿🇦 but I go with Zimbabwe. 🇿🇼"

@user41718810016112 stated:

"Miss South Africa, she is just fabulous. 👏👏👏👏"

@ThandoMagasela wrote:

"I love miss SA 🥰 but Miss Zim 😍 oh she ate! 🔥🔥"

@AP typed:

"SADC region stand up! Where’s Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique?"

@Swittpash mentioned:

"I'm Zimbabwean rooting for all 3 of these ladies. But our other close sisters Namibia and Zambia are missing."

@Ghost stated:

"SADC region, we are one! 🇧🇼🇿🇼🇿🇦"

@Vimbayi added:

"Southern beauties. 😍😍😍"

Chidimma completes Miss Universe registration

In a related article, Briefly News reported that not even her fraud scandal could stop Chidimma Adetshina from realising her dream of becoming Miss Universe.

As the world continues counting down to the anticipated Miss Universe pageant Chidimma Adetshina is ready to fight for the crown. The Nigerian beauty has been at the centre of an identity theft scandal involving her mother but still manages to keep her head high amid the backlash.

