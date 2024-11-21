“I Don’t Believe You”: Eben Etzebeth Jokingly Denies 'Threatening' Sacha

Rising rugby star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu appeared on a podcast to share an encounter he had with former Stormers player Eben Etzebeth

The 22-year-old told the two podcast co-hosts that when he tried to catch a high ball during a training session, Eben told him something to put him in his lane

After seeing a snippet of the podcast posted on Instagram, the celebrated Springbok legend headed to the comment section to deny the claim jokingly

Eben Etzebeth headed to the comments to comically deny that he threatened Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Images: @ebenetzebeth4 / Instagram, Warren Little / Getty Images

Source: UGC

While appearing on a sports podcast, rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shared the moment the legend Eben Etzebeth gave him a friendly warning about a stunt he pulled.

After watching a snippet of the interview, Eben defended himself with a humorous meme to beat the claims.

A 'threat' you can't forget

While in conversation with Behind the Ruck's co-hosts, Juan De Jongh and Rudy Paige, the Stormers player recounted an unforgettable incident with the most capped Springbok player during a training session before the team's test match in Australia.

He shared with the men that he tried catching a high ball in front of Eben.

"I tried to beat him with my feet, went past him and as I placed the ball on the floor, he said, 'Do that again and I'll break you.'"

Watch the video here.

Eben Etzebeth denies the 'threats'

The snippet posted on Instagram had the doting dad heading to the comment section to share his thoughts on what Sacha had to say.

Eben humorously posted a meme of Will Ferrell's comical character, Ron Burgundy, from the movie Anchorman with a caption that read:

"I don't believe you."

Take a look at Eben's response in the picture below:

Eben Etzebeth resorted to a funny meme to deny the claims Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu made. Image: @behindtheruckpodcast

Source: Instagram

One person laughed and responded under the meme:

"The whole country believes this."

Eben Etzebeth throws a punch at himself

In another story, Briefly News reported that Eben punched himself while standing on the rugby field with his bestie, Siya.

The star's moves entertained Mzansi social media users, who headed to the Instagram post's comment section with jokes and laughter.

Source: Briefly News