A young and naughty woman mixed alcohol thinking that there were going to be no consequences

The hun started by Ice Tropez at home and went out to have shots before she ended up at the back of an ambulance

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and telling the lady that alcohol is from 1818

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she drank and ended up in an ambulance.

A lady’s night out ended with her in the back of an ambulance. Images: @lungile_ndhlovu/ TikTok, @UCG/ Getty Images

In a video uploaded by @lungile_ndhlovu, the woman can be seen dancing in front of the camera in the comfort of her home, holding alcohol. She also captured herself at a restaurant drinking booze and then she showed herself in an ambulance.

According to the lady, she had starters at home with Ice Tropez, moved to a restaurant where she had different shots of different alcohol and also had savanna. The last straw was when she tried flaming lambhorghini which took her out.

“I had ice tro for starters, got to @Summit Menlyn and I had shots of different kinds of alc, plus savanna and I thought it was the perfect time to also try flaming lambhorghini, when I tell you that I almost died?😭😭😭😭😭🕊️.”

Lady drinks alcohol until she lends in an ambulance

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the girl

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@lekke ekke warned:

“😂😂😂😂😂Don’t play with alcohol.”

@Philaluyanda joked:

“High blood phezulu 😁😁😁😁>” (Hig blood increased)

@Mbalie expressed:

“This was me last week mos at summit still, I almost died 😩😹😹.”

@Athi wrote:

“Alcohol poisoning is a thing, always carry activated charcoal capsules in your purse .”

@Bridge commented:

“Jwale keba 1818 so behave 😂.” (Alcohol is from 1818 so behave)

@Mfanaka Mfanaka said:

“Ngeke ulunge kulo December mos wena 😩.” (You’re not gonna survive mos this December)

