A man on Facebook shared a screenshot of a supermarket in America selling people chicken feet

However, it didn't look like the usual chicken feet people see in South Africa, as it was much smaller

Members of the online community took to the comment section to express laughter about the delicacy sold overseas

Chicken feet are a popular snack in South Africa, widely sold in local communities as a flavourful and affordable treat. However, confusion arose when a man shared an image of an American store selling chicken feet that looked nothing like the familiar ones.

A curious case of chicken feet

Facebook user Yusuf Boston Kella took to the page Xavier Memes to share a screenshot of a supermarket selling what it labelled chicken feet for $3.60 or R65.

The snack looked like shells in the sealed packet, as only the nails, not the entire foot, were up for sale. This led Yusuf to call it the following:

"Chicken toes."

Take a look at the post below:

America's chicken feet amuse the internet

While some enjoy the delicacy and have many ways to prepare them, others may not know how to eat it. However, many in the post's comment section were familiar with chicken feet and laughed after seeing what the store had to sell its shoppers.

After seeing the photo, Jaycee Del Rosario comically wrote:

"Press-on nails."

Kahanunpredictablelife Lewis humorously asked the public:

"What should I prepare this as now? Rice and nails, baked beans and nails, or toenail fritters?"

Tomatoe Xiong said with a laugh:

"For a second, I was like, 'Why are they selling tiny sea shells?'"

After seeing what the store called the delicacy, Orlando Charles commented:

"More like chicken nails. I wonder how it would taste fried?"

A surprised Jun Li added to the conversation:

"They’re trying to bamboozle people into believing these are chicken feet. Look at that price for chicken nails!"

Dominika Blacharska, who liked what they saw, shared in the comment section:

"Yummy. It can be a good add for a soup base."

