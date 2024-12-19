“I Asked ChatGPT”: Man Shares Funny AI-Written Poem About Durban Using SA Slang

A local content creator uploaded a video on TikTok telling app users that he asked ChatGPT to write a poem

The poem was about Durban and used South African slang to describe the city in a comical way

Members of the online community were amazed and amused after hearing the AI-written poem

A local man asked ChatGPT to write a South African-coded poem about Durban. Images: @lukefielld / TikTok, Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Artificial intelligence has rapidly become a key tool in people's daily lives, whether for work-related tasks or recreational purposes. A man turned to ChatGPT for help crafting a poem about a South African city, leaving online users amazed.

Durban gets an AI shoutout

A local content creator, Luke Field, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@lukefielld) telling people he asked ChatGPT to write a poem about Durban using South African slang words.

The chatbot named the poem 'Durban Vibes' and used all sorts of slang and references appropriate for the KwaZulu-Natal city.

Listen to the poem in the video below:

ChatGPT poem humours Mzansi

Several social media users headed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the poem generated by the artificial intelligence chatbot.

@vulamazulu_man wrote with a laugh:

"Not ChatGPT knowing about sgebengas."

@daaaaaaaamoyi told the online community:

"I was expecting it to be so bad, but it's actually accurate, apart from the kota part. That's more of a Joburg thing."

Durbanite @muffin_man93 added in the comments after hearing the poem:

"That was actually fire. I felt proud hearing that."

@sifiso_colder said to app users:

"It's really nice. And to think I only use ChatGPT to continue conversations with random people."

@e.ngelosi was in disbelief, writing:

"No way ChatGPT wrote this."

@m__golden laughed and shared with the public:

"It had me at, "From Umlazi to Musgrave.'"

3 other stories about Durban

A Chris Brown fan in Durban was in tears after getting a Day 2 ticket but had no budget for transportation.

South Africans called out Nomzamo Mbatha for labelling Durban a small town during a dinner with her "American" friends.

Durban police officers uncovered a house that produced fake hair products. The news didn't surprise South Africans.

Source: Briefly News