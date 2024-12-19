“I Asked ChatGPT”: Man Shares Funny AI-Written Poem About Durban Using SA Slang
- A local content creator uploaded a video on TikTok telling app users that he asked ChatGPT to write a poem
- The poem was about Durban and used South African slang to describe the city in a comical way
- Members of the online community were amazed and amused after hearing the AI-written poem
Artificial intelligence has rapidly become a key tool in people's daily lives, whether for work-related tasks or recreational purposes. A man turned to ChatGPT for help crafting a poem about a South African city, leaving online users amazed.
Durban gets an AI shoutout
A local content creator, Luke Field, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@lukefielld) telling people he asked ChatGPT to write a poem about Durban using South African slang words.
The chatbot named the poem 'Durban Vibes' and used all sorts of slang and references appropriate for the KwaZulu-Natal city.
Listen to the poem in the video below:
ChatGPT poem humours Mzansi
Several social media users headed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the poem generated by the artificial intelligence chatbot.
@vulamazulu_man wrote with a laugh:
"Not ChatGPT knowing about sgebengas."
@daaaaaaaamoyi told the online community:
"I was expecting it to be so bad, but it's actually accurate, apart from the kota part. That's more of a Joburg thing."
Durbanite @muffin_man93 added in the comments after hearing the poem:
"That was actually fire. I felt proud hearing that."
@sifiso_colder said to app users:
"It's really nice. And to think I only use ChatGPT to continue conversations with random people."
@e.ngelosi was in disbelief, writing:
"No way ChatGPT wrote this."
@m__golden laughed and shared with the public:
"It had me at, "From Umlazi to Musgrave.'"
