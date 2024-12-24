A Mzansi gent was concerned about his father experiencing a midlife crisis after his recent behaviours with technology

Hlomani previously shared a clip that floored South Africans when he returned home to find Bluetooth-connected lights

Gen Z is experiencing a midlife crisis after numerous responsibilities piling up all at once

A popular TikTokker stunned Mzansi when he busted his dad’s heavy security gear in his Mercedes.

Cameras were planted all over the car, including his review mirror, which happened to be a touch screen.

Gent shook my dad’s midlife crisis in TikTok video

Hlomani floored the internet when he shared how his father’s midlife crisis has heightened since his last TikTik video. The chap recently found out about his dad’s pimped Mercedes.

The car had multiple cameras inside and outside, but the wow factor was how he installed cameras in his touch-screen review mirror that recorded his driving footage. Hlomani wondered why his dad needed such heavy security and explored the rest of the car.

Watch the video below:

Gen Z experiencing midlife crisis after responsibilities pile up

The New York Post looked into the suffering of young people in their daily lives. Young people zooming into adulthood have shared their challenges of landing their first jobs, having to become responsible, and how independence is slowly becoming a nightmare.

A recent study showed that at least 38% of young people are experiencing a midlife crisis caused by the pressures of financial instability, mental health and career uncertainty that have created an environment that feels inescapable.

Mzansi reacts to father’s midlife crisis in viral TikTok

Social media users came up with different scenarios as to why the dad installed the cameras in his car:

@Craze_SA explained:

“I think your dad is a CIA agent, and you just blew his cover.”

@Ndumiso Mhlongo schooled Hlomani:

“Dude, it's a dash cam; you actually need one these days the way insurance companies are denying claims.”

@🤍 was on the dad’s side:

“No, this is not a mid-life crisis; he’s very cautious. This is gonna help him one day.”

@ZamZam Rectangle pointed out:

“He’s getting older, and that will assist him. It’s also good for insurance claims. It’s not a mid-life crisis, but a smart move from your dad.”

@Zee Dollarz loved the idea of being secure:

“The aesthetics don’t matter; this is an amazing security feature!”

@Thandi Mayekiso shared:

“I saw this when I was in China. You can even connect to your phone.”

@badgalmuhle 🦋 commented:

“I think he doesn’t know what to do with his money anymore.”

